Tops prepare for Bowl game vs App. State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tops finished up their last practice before they hit the field of FAU Stadium for the 2021 Roof Claim Boca Raton Bowl in Florida.

“Really excited to be here down in Florida. It’s nice to get out of the 30 degree weather” Offensive lineman Cole Spenser said.

Since the tragic events that occured in Bowling Green last Friday, WKU Football is dedicating this game to the city by wearing a BG Strong decal on the back of each players helmet.

“We would love to put bowling green on the map and it the right way how we’re supposed to for those people.” Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley said.

It will be the last game as a Hilltopper for Zach Kittley, earlier this month, Kittley took a job in his hometown of Lubbock, Texas to become the Offensive Coordinator of Texas Tech.

Kittley will still be coaching in the bowl game Saturday.

“I Took this job last December and I wanted to finish it out the right way” Kittley said. “We really love it here you know these these are these guys were very very special to me the whole team and I just I wouldn’t have felt right not not coming back and trying to get this wins ballgame.”

It will also be the last game for quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe has a chance to break the single season passing touchdown record of 60 held by Joe Burrow.

“If it does go down, hopefully I happen to get it. We get a football spring song. I’m gonna hug him.” Wide receiver Daewood Davis said.

WKU football will make an appearance tomorrow for a bowl kickoff luncheon and later that day for a pep rally to hype up the Hilltopper fans.

The 2021 Roof Claim.com Boca Raton Bowl is December 18, kickoff is set for 10am central on ESPN.

