Turning Colder This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dreary conditions dominated our Friday, with showers keeping things damp. Wet weather continues as the weekend begins, although we will be turning drier, not to mention colder, by Saturday night!

A cold front arrives Saturday with one more round of showers before rain diminishes late. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm to start the day (60s) before readings tumble into the 40s late as NW winds take over. We’ll dry out Saturday night, setting the stage for a brighter but colder Sunday. Highs will only reach the low-to-mid 40s to close out the weekend.

Looking into next week, temps climb back into the low 50s as Winter begins officially Tuesday at 9:50am CST. We stay dry through Thursday before a weak system arrives with a chance for rain showers Christmas Eve. Overnight lows will be seasonably cold through much of next week, dropping into the 20s before moderating into the 30s late in the week.

Get the latest weather updates on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, available on any iPhone or Android device!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Showers diminishing late. Turning colder late. AM High 64. Low 32. Winds NW at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High 45. Low 24. Winds N at 9 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 51. Low 28. Winds S at 5 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 75 (1924)

Record Low: 3 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.26″

Monthly Precip: 2.63″ (+0.09″)

Yearly Precip: 52.80″ (+4.85″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2738 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.