UPS in Bowling Green holding tornado relief drive Saturday

Donations
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPS in Bowling Green is holding a tornado relief drive Saturday, Dec. 18.

Needed items:

  • Meals in a can (beef ravioli, chicken/dumplings, spaghetti/meatballs, beef stew, chicken, tuna etc.)
  • Baby items (formula, diapers, baby blankets, baby wipes, bibs, bottles, pacifiers, baby food for all ages, etc.)
  • Grab n go breakfast foods (granola bars, pop-tarts, etc.)
  • Non-electric can openers
  • towels/washcloths
  • Toiletries
  • Cleaners
  • Trash bags
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Diapers
  • Clothes
  • Gift cards

Donations can be dropped off at 151 Turner Ct. in Bowling Green.

