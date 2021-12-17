UPS in Bowling Green holding tornado relief drive Saturday
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPS in Bowling Green is holding a tornado relief drive Saturday, Dec. 18.
Needed items:
- Meals in a can (beef ravioli, chicken/dumplings, spaghetti/meatballs, beef stew, chicken, tuna etc.)
- Baby items (formula, diapers, baby blankets, baby wipes, bibs, bottles, pacifiers, baby food for all ages, etc.)
- Grab n go breakfast foods (granola bars, pop-tarts, etc.)
- Non-electric can openers
- towels/washcloths
- Toiletries
- Cleaners
- Trash bags
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Diapers
- Clothes
- Gift cards
Donations can be dropped off at 151 Turner Ct. in Bowling Green.
