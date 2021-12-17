UPS in Bowling Green holding tornado relief drive Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPS in Bowling Green is holding a tornado relief drive Saturday, Dec. 18.

Needed items:

Meals in a can (beef ravioli, chicken/dumplings, spaghetti/meatballs, beef stew, chicken, tuna etc.)

Baby items (formula, diapers, baby blankets, baby wipes, bibs, bottles, pacifiers, baby food for all ages, etc.)

Grab n go breakfast foods (granola bars, pop-tarts, etc.)

Non-electric can openers

towels/washcloths

Toiletries

Cleaners

Trash bags

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Diapers

Clothes

Gift cards

Donations can be dropped off at 151 Turner Ct. in Bowling Green.

