Warren Water suspends turn offs temporarily in response to storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water is suspending turn offs temporarily in response to the recent storms in the county.

“Warren Water continues to work in partnership with our community as we build back. We recognize that access to clean water for families is a vital necessity and even greater during a natural disaster. Because of this, we have decided to suspend turn offs for non-payment until January 3,” Warren County Water said in a press release.

This is a temporary measure and customers are still responsible for paying their water bill.

Warren Water will continue to work with customers who can’t pay by the due date.

Customers needing to discuss payment options should contact us at 270.842.0052.

For additional information regarding other Warren Water services visit www.warrenwater.com.

