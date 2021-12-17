Advertisement

Warren Water suspends turn offs temporarily in response to storms

Warren County Water District
Warren County Water District(Warren County Water Distrct)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water is suspending turn offs temporarily in response to the recent storms in the county.

“Warren Water continues to work in partnership with our community as we build back. We recognize that access to clean water for families is a vital necessity and even greater during a natural disaster. Because of this, we have decided to suspend turn offs for non-payment until January 3,” Warren County Water said in a press release.

This is a temporary measure and customers are still responsible for paying their water bill.

Warren Water will continue to work with customers who can’t pay by the due date.

Customers needing to discuss payment options should contact us at 270.842.0052.

For additional information regarding other Warren Water services visit www.warrenwater.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher
Two men accused of stealing from a tornado-damaged home
Glasgow Police Department arrests 3 on drug charges
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Nyssa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado

Latest News

The Kentucky Bojangles stores will donate 20 percent of their sales this weekend to the...
Kentucky Bojangles to donate percentage of sales to tornado relief this weekend
Kentucky Supreme Court building
Kentucky Supreme Court orders expungement fees waived
1
Kentucky Rises
Friday Planner
Widespread showers likely today