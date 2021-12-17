Advertisement

We Are BG Strong disaster relief resource website launches

WeAreBgStrong
WeAreBgStrong(www.wearebgstrong.com)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - In response to the devastating tornadoes and storms last week in Warren County, a one-stop disaster relief resource website has been developed by the Warren County and City of Bowling Green communications teams: wearebgstrong.com.

With daily updates, the site includes important information on storm damage and debris reporting/assistance, roadway safety updates, shelter knowledge, donation opportunities, volunteering, and any other resource known to these agencies.

The website is available in almost 20 languages for Bowling Green’s international community—and more can be added if needed.

Please share the website on all your communications and use it to direct your actions. Call the hotline with any new information to include or edits that need to be made in real-time.

This is a very fluid time for communications as disaster relief efforts continue. Thanks for patience, contributions to the site, and understanding during this time of need.

Visit wearebgstrong.com for full information.

