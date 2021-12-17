Where to apply for FEMA assistance?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many are feeling the impact of the catastrophic tornado that ripped through Bowling Green.

Many lost their homes or their businesses, and are now facing the difficult question of what comes next?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency toured areas damaged by Saturday morning’s tornado on Thursday.

“If anyone is a citizen in the household, then that family can register for FEMA assistance,” says Anne Bink who serves at FEMA as the Associate Administrator of the Office of Response and Recovery.

“And there are ways to register different ways to register, you can register through disasterassistance.gov, you can call 1(800) 621-FEMA. We have what’s called Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams, D-SAT teams, they will be out in the community where there was damage, the FEMA teams will be out on the ground to meet homeowners and renters and residents where they are. So they will be there with an iPad, they can register people on the spot,” adds Bink.

You can also register on the FEMA App.

Bink says it’s important to watch out for people who may want to impersonate FEMA officials.

“They’ll have a specialized FEMA ID, we just want to make sure that residents know that when you’re speaking to FEMA, you’re speaking to FEMA. So ask them for their ID, if they are they’ll have it, and then please register for assistance. We want to do whatever we can for this community to help recover as soon as possible.” -- Anne Bink

FEMA says support programs are available for every tornado survivor.

“When it comes to cash assistance related to rebuilding one’s home or personal items, that’s where the citizenship requirement by law exists. What FEMA does is to provide assistance to the greatest extent possible. If there is a family member in the household that is a citizen that person can apply on behalf of the household and therefore they’re eligible. They should bring with them a description of the damages incurred, their name, basically, their info, their personal information, and a sense of the damages that, you know, they’ve incurred through the event, and then the rest will be talked through with them in person with some technical assistance,” said Anne Bink.

If anyone needs their application in a different language that option will be available.

“We have a call line that folks can use that will translate on the spot, and that can happen in the field. So when our teams are out, going door to door, they can, they can link the person up to the language line, and also help them register right on the spot,” explained Bink.

FEMA officials also send a message of hope to the community.

“You are a resilient community, I am proud to be here and support your recovery, and be here with you with my team, we will not leave until the recovery mission is complete.”

Click here for an application checklist for disaster survivors.

