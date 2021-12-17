Widespread showers likely today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A frontal boundary will continue to pull widespread showers through our area this morning and afternoon. Showers will turn isolated by this evening, but bring the rain gear to prepare.

Friday Planner (wbko)

Expect periods of heavy rain along with some lightning, though we are not tracking a severe weather threat. Widespread showers will be likely throughout the morning but showers will turn isolated through the late afternoon and evening. Rain drags into tomorrow morning, but beyond that we look dry and COOL. Daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 40s through the end of the weekend. Next week will bring plenty of sunshine along with cool conditions. High pressure will keep us dry and afternoon temperatures will flirt their way up to the low 50s by Wednesday. Get the latest weather updates on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, available on any iPhone or Android device!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Warm. High 65. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM Rain likely. Breezy. Temps fall in the afternoon. AM High 62. Low 29. Winds NW at 14 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and col. High 45. Low 24. Winds N at 9 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 75 (1924)

Record Low Today: 3 (1901)

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (2738 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 66

Yesterday’s Low: 52

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.18″

Monthly Precip: 2.37″ (0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 52.90″ (+4.73″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Yearly Snowfall: 0.0″

