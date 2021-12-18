Advertisement

Bowling Green mural painted in honor of community strength

BG Strong mural
BG Strong mural(wbko)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Andee Rudloff, a mural artist, was touched by the strength and support that outpoured after last week’s devastation.

She took it upon herself to paint a mural in honor of it on the side of Balloon-a-gram’s building here in Bowling Green. Rudloff painted it so that it faces a church nearby, where multiple survivors are getting help from. She said she just wanted to bring some light to a community that had endured so much tragedy. It took her about three hours to paint, but she says she wants to keep adding to it in the future.

“It’s blown me away how many people have responded to it and using it as their Facebook cover picture... It just feels really good to offer a moment of calm in the chaos,” Rudloff said.

She later added that her inspiration came from seeing the unity, strength, and dedication of our community after the tornadoes hit.

