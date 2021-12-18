Advertisement

Candlelight Vigil to be held in honor of tornado victims

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Candlelight vigil will be held in honor of the Warren County tornado victims.

The vigil will be Monday, December 20, at 5:00 p.m. at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

Those that attend can bring their own candle and gather to lift up words of encouragement and support to those affected by the tornado in Warren County.

All are encouraged and welcome to attend

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher
Two men accused of stealing from a tornado-damaged home
Glasgow Police Department arrests 3 on drug charges
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Musser Motorsports
Car shop on the bypass a total loss, no plans to rebuild at location

Latest News

Sentimental Quilt Found in Tornado Wreckage
Sentimental Quilt Found in Tornado Wreckage
Stuff the Bus raises $170k for tornado relief
Stuff the Bus raises $170k for tornado relief
Candlelight Vigil in Honor of Tornado Victims
Candlelight Vigil in Honor of Tornado Victims
Cave City man found guilty of raping minor
Cave City man found guilty of raping minor
Unemployment assistance available for people left jobless after tornadoes
Unemployment assistance available for people left jobless after tornadoes