Candlelight Vigil to be held in honor of tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Candlelight vigil will be held in honor of the Warren County tornado victims.

The vigil will be Monday, December 20, at 5:00 p.m. at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

Those that attend can bring their own candle and gather to lift up words of encouragement and support to those affected by the tornado in Warren County.

All are encouraged and welcome to attend

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.