Community turns up in a big way to donate items to those impacted by the tornado #BowlingGreenStrong

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The community of Bowling Green continues to show its strength during this difficult time of rebuilding following last week’s tornadoes.

On Friday, Warren County Public Schools hosted a huge donation drive that took place at the Old Cumberland Trace School. Donations were overflowing, from toys to clothing to food-- all to help those who were impacted by the Bowling Green tornadoes.

“It is a bright spot in this really dark time right now,” said Claire Bellar, a teacher at Warren East High School.

The social media hashtag, #BowlingGreenStrong, showed the world what it truly means Friday.

“Going around the city and seeing the destruction that has happened there’s got to be more that we can do which I truly believe the Lord is helping me to get things together and get more things away,” said John Bates, a Bowling Green resident who donated items today.

The Warren County School District and other community members also showed up in crowds today to volunteer at the drive.

“There are so many people out there in our community that are hurting right now. But I’ve been inspired by just seeing our students and our community just come together,” said Katy Doyle, FFA Advisor and Agriculture Teacher at Warren County Schools.

“I think it’s a very special opportunity because we see everybody coming together just for a good cause,” said Lydia Johns, Warren East High School student.

Bowling Green is devasted town and Warren County is a school district mourning the loss as three of the 17 who died in the tornadoes were Warren County students.

“Your school kids are your own kids. And as a teacher, and as an educator, you love those kids just like my own kids. And to know that there’s loss is difficult,” said Doyle.

Through trauma and grief, this community is prevailing.

“It reminds me of why we do what we do as educators but also as people, as humans, it shows that humanity exists, it shows that Bowling Green is a community and that we do everything that we can for each other. And it also is that much more amazing that our kids are here,” said Bellar.

They say through the most difficult times, your true colors show -- and Friday’s volunteer and donation efforts were proof of the true Bowling Green.

Additionally, many local organizations and businesses have donated money to the WCPS Synergy Relief Fund. It now has over $500,000 in it. The fund will help support Warren County and Bowling Green families impacted by the storm.

