HIGHLIGHTS: Bowling Green, Warren East boys each pull crosstown wins

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday featured marquee crosstown battles as the Bowling Green Purples and Warren East Raiders each respectively notched big wins on Friday night.

The Purples now move to 6-0 after thumping their crosstown rival Greenwood Gators, 88-76. Bowling Green sported a 14 point lead at halftime and enforced that lead to the very end. Greenwood suffers its first loss.

Warren East, meanwhile, had to go the extra mile on the road against the South Warren Spartans. The Raiders snuck out a 67-66 win in a game that saw each team take the lead multiple times from the opening tip.

Check out Friday night’s big highlights.

