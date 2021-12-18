Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigates fatal collision in Butler County

(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUNDHILL, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Butler County.

Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green, was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to respond to a fatal collision in Butler County Friday, December 17th, at approximately 11:03 p.m.

Troopers arrived at the scene of the collision located near 2936 Reedyville Road in the Roundhill community.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kayla S. Plemmons, 33, of Brownsville, was operating a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer in the southbound lane of Reedyville Road when she entered a curve and lost control of her vehicle. 

The vehicle exited the roadway where it overturned in a wooded area. A passenger in the vehicle , Donnie Thrasher, 23, of Scottsville, was pronounced deceased by the Allen County Coroner. 

Plemmons along with a third passenger, Mikayla Groce, 21, of Scottsville was transported to Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green where they were treated for non life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Michael Wathen. He was assisted on the scene by Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Butler County EMS, 4th district and Morgantown Fire Departments, Butler County Emergency Management, Butler County Rescue Squad, and Butler County Coroner.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire (AP)
Two dead after fatal fire on Norris Road
A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.
2 children, including newborn, survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
WeAreBgStrong
We Are BG Strong disaster relief resource website launches
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Larry Moulder
Cave City man found guilty of raping minor

Latest News

Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for those impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes
Gov. Beshear speaks on Omicron variant detected in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear says fast-dpreading COVID-19 Omicron Variant confirmed in multiple counties, urges masking in schools and workplaces
DISASTER RECOVERY AND SAFETY RESOURCES
BRDHD explains disaster recovery and safety resources
FEMA - US DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY logo
Kentucky Renters Can Apply for FEMA Assistance