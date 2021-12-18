Kentucky State Police investigates fatal collision in Butler County

ROUNDHILL, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Butler County.

Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green, was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to respond to a fatal collision in Butler County Friday, December 17th, at approximately 11:03 p.m.

Troopers arrived at the scene of the collision located near 2936 Reedyville Road in the Roundhill community.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kayla S. Plemmons, 33, of Brownsville, was operating a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer in the southbound lane of Reedyville Road when she entered a curve and lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle exited the roadway where it overturned in a wooded area. A passenger in the vehicle , Donnie Thrasher, 23, of Scottsville, was pronounced deceased by the Allen County Coroner.

Plemmons along with a third passenger, Mikayla Groce, 21, of Scottsville was transported to Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green where they were treated for non life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Michael Wathen. He was assisted on the scene by Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Butler County EMS, 4th district and Morgantown Fire Departments, Butler County Emergency Management, Butler County Rescue Squad, and Butler County Coroner.

