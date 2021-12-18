Advertisement

Senator McConnell tours Bowling Green tornado damage, visits with volunteers

Senator Mitch McConnell visits with volunteers at Center for Research and Development.
Senator Mitch McConnell visits with volunteers at Center for Research and Development.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Mitch McConnell toured the Moss Creek Avenue area of Bowling Green on Friday. It was his first visit to town since the deadly tornadoes left a somber mark on the city.

After seeing the damage firsthand, he met with volunteers and organizers at WKU’s Center for Research and Development.

“Well the only reaction you could possibly have, which is a scene of absolute devastation and death,” Senator McConnell said. “The good news here is the way everybody’s rallying together to help each other.”

After talking with many volunteers, he said he’s impressed by the organization of volunteer efforts.

“This volunteer center is uplifting and inspiring to see people from all over the country coming here,” McConnell said.

When it comes to federal aid, FEMA is already on the ground, but McConnell said long-term he still will keep an eye on these battered parts of the state and help where needed.

The federal government is very generous for the first month or so, and then after that things become more challenging, and that’s where people like myself come in,” he said. “We’ll be working with local officials.”

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon toured with the senator on Friday.

“I feel fortunate that we’ve had such a great response from everyone who’s visited our community,” Buchanon said.

He went on to say that it shows how even in a society that is polarized by politics, we can all come together when some of our own are in need.

“You see people who are truly caring about their neighbors, not asking how they’re registered to vote, not asking about how they feel about specific issues, you see people who are really understanding what the bible tells us to do care about our neighbors as we would ourselves,” Buchanon stated.

Senator McConnell was briefed on the current state of damages by emergency management and other local officials on Friday as well.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher
Two men accused of stealing from a tornado-damaged home
Glasgow Police Department arrests 3 on drug charges
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Musser Motorsports
Car shop on the bypass a total loss, no plans to rebuild at location

Latest News

KY Cares Interview with Captain Johnny Horton @6
KY Cares Interview with Captain Johnny Horton @6
PHOTO: Barren River District Health Department
Diaster recovery and safety resources
Brett LIVE at WKU Bowl Game Preparations @ 6
Brett LIVE at WKU Bowl Game Preparations @ 6
WCPS Holds Donation Drive to Support Those Impacted By tornadoes #BowlingGreeStrong
WCPS Holds Donation Drive to Support Those Impacted By tornadoes #BowlingGreeStrong