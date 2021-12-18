Senator McConnell tours Bowling Green tornado damage, visits with volunteers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Mitch McConnell toured the Moss Creek Avenue area of Bowling Green on Friday. It was his first visit to town since the deadly tornadoes left a somber mark on the city.

After seeing the damage firsthand, he met with volunteers and organizers at WKU’s Center for Research and Development.

“Well the only reaction you could possibly have, which is a scene of absolute devastation and death,” Senator McConnell said. “The good news here is the way everybody’s rallying together to help each other.”

After talking with many volunteers, he said he’s impressed by the organization of volunteer efforts.

“This volunteer center is uplifting and inspiring to see people from all over the country coming here,” McConnell said.

When it comes to federal aid, FEMA is already on the ground, but McConnell said long-term he still will keep an eye on these battered parts of the state and help where needed.

The federal government is very generous for the first month or so, and then after that things become more challenging, and that’s where people like myself come in,” he said. “We’ll be working with local officials.”

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon toured with the senator on Friday.

“I feel fortunate that we’ve had such a great response from everyone who’s visited our community,” Buchanon said.

He went on to say that it shows how even in a society that is polarized by politics, we can all come together when some of our own are in need.

“You see people who are truly caring about their neighbors, not asking how they’re registered to vote, not asking about how they feel about specific issues, you see people who are really understanding what the bible tells us to do care about our neighbors as we would ourselves,” Buchanon stated.

Senator McConnell was briefed on the current state of damages by emergency management and other local officials on Friday as well.

