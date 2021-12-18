Tops enjoy final festivities before Saturday’s Bowl game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One day before Western Kentucky takes on Appalachian State in the 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, the Tops wrap up pregame festivities.

Earlier Friday at the West Palm Beach Convention Center, both WKU and App State attended the kickoff luncheon.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe and an Appalachian State player were welcome to the stage by former NFL player Pierre Garcon. Zappe asked Garcon what his welcome to the NFL moment was, Garcon replied with the moment he was drafted.

“I mean, I’m big Peyton Manning fan have grew up watching the Colts and everything so of course I knew about him whenever they told me I was gonna go up there and, you know, talk to him and ask him questions. So it’s, it was an awesome experience” Zappe said.

Later in the day over at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, a pep rally was held with the WKU cheerleaders, band and dance team celebrating the football teams achievements and to pump up the Hilltopper fans for the game tomorrow.

Tyson Helton has enjoyed his week in Florida but he’s ready for game action.

“It’s been a good overall week, but we got to cap it off with a victory” Helton said.

The 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will kickoff tomorrow at 10am central on ESPN.

“We’ve got one more opportunity tomorrow at 11 to show that we know how to play defense at Western Kentucky.” Linebacker Juwuan Jones said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.