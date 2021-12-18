Advertisement

Two dead after fatal fire on Norris Road

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s office and the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 200 Norris Road.

When authorities arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Two people that were recovered from the fire died.

Those people were Billy Taylor, 76, and Anna Taylor, 81.

The Warren County Sheriff’s office has requested the assistance of the Bowling Green Fire Department Arson Investigations Unit.

The investigation is ongoing

