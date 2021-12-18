Advertisement

Unemployment assistance available for people left jobless after tornadoes

Kentucky Career Center
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As deadly tornadoes ravaged the city of Bowling Green, and some surrounding areas, it left more than 100 businesses damaged. Some are currently closed because of the destruction.

Staff at the Kentucky Career Center is ready to help those people who are currently jobless after the tornado. The best way to get help is to visit the Career Center’s location at 803 Chestnut Street. You can also call 270-746-7425.

“If somebody is identified as a tornado victim, or impacted by the tornado, no appointment is necessary, we’re going to see them and we’re going to start working with them,” Jon Sowards, the president and CEO of the South Central Workforce Development Board said.

You can find more information on the South Central Workforce Development Board’s website and Facebook page. You can also click here to apply for unemployment insurance via the state’s website.

