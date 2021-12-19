Advertisement

Authorities investigate bomb threat at Simpson County Schools

Simpson County Schools bomb threat
Simpson County Schools bomb threat(Simpson County Sheriff's Office)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a bomb threat at Simpson County Schools.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, a bomb threat was called in December 17, at around 9:10 a.m.

The caller advised that a bomb was in a Simpson County School and police had three hours to evacuate the building.

The SCSO immediately notified Simpson County Schools and dispatched deputies to the schools. A search of the schools was conducted and nothing was located.

The investigation of the caller revealed a vehicle the caller may have been driving. The suspect’s photo is attached to this story.

Police say if you have any information on the case or the vehicle in the photo to contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Franklin Police Department and Franklin Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff’s office at (270) 586-7425.

