Funeral arrangements announced for Brown family killed in tornado

Brown Family
Brown Family(Facebook)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the Brown family killed in the December 10 tornadoes.

Gatewood & Sons Chapel on Main Avenue has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

The funeral will take place Tuesday, December 21 at Hillvue Heights Church on 3219 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green.

The visitation will take place from 9-11 am. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am.

The service will be open to the public to pay their respects.

