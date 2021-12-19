Advertisement

Stray showers followed by big cool-down

Temperatures tumble to the 30s tonight.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Stray showers pushing out of our eastern counties tonight will be followed by mostly cloudy skies. Cold air will linger in the region, bringing nighttime temperatures to the low 30s!

Tonight's planner.
High pressure will dominate the area for the next several days. Thanks to this, we can expect to stay dry into the work week. We’ll see highs struggling to make it past the low to mid 40s through Sunday. Beyond that, a slight warm up begins. Afternoon temperatures will slowly creep their way into the low 50s by the mid week. A weak frontal boundary will trigger some stray showers into Christmas Eve along with breezy winds out of the south at 14 mph. This will not be a complete washout. Unfortunately, we will not see a white Christmas this year. Instead, expect mostly sunny skies and mild conditions. Highs will top out in the low 60s through Christmas Day.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High 45. Low 24. Winds N at 9 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 49. Low 28. Winds E at 3 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 51. Low 28. Winds NE at 3 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 68 (1924)

Record Low: -5 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.07″

Monthly Precip: 2.70″ (+0.02″)

Yearly Precip: 53.23″ (+4.78″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2738 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

