Tennessee Charity ‘Kinder’s Kids’ makes stops in Bowling Green, Mayfield to drop off toys for children affected by tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee couple and their organization ‘Kider’s Kids’ spent the day making stops in Mayfield and Bowling Green to deliver toys for children who were affected by last week’s tornadoes.

Heather and Ryan Kinder started the day out early, shopping for toys at a target in Nashville, after picking up a UHAUL before driving to Mayfield then to a Warren County School to drop off the toys.

After dropping off the toys in Mayfield, Heather and her husband drove around to see the damage done by the tornado. “It was devastating when we first got there, and when we dropped off the toys It really didn’t look that bad,” she said, “And then after that, we drove through the downtown, and we saw the memorial, with all the pictures of the people that had passed away.”

For Ryan, the work their organization does is personal.

“It all stemmed from the tornado in Tuscaloosa in 2011, almost killed me and all my friends,” he said “And I remember going down to help people clean up. And I remember seeing a family standing on a foundation slab of what used to be their house, and there’s a little kid clutch into a teddy bear. And that image stuck with me for a long time.”

They also expressed the need for donations and talked about how important it is to continue helping people in need, even after the initial rush is over.

’’A lot of times people forget about things like this a few weeks after and it’s going to take the communities in Kentucky it’s going to take months and maybe years to recover,’’ said Heather.

For Heather being able to prived these toys means the children who were affected get to have a Christmas.

”We know that after a natural disaster, you know, families have to buy the necessities and toys are probably the last thing on their list, she said, “So we want to be able to give kids Christmas and give them that joy because it means so much to us and always has.”

To donate visit their website at kinderskidsfoundation.com or Facebook page.

