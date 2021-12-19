Utility worker falls from utility poll, suffers serious injuries in Graves County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A utility worker assisting with power restoration in Mayfield suffered serious injuries Saturday while on the job.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says a young lineman was seriously injured when he fell off of a utility pole and the pole then fell on top of him. He received several breaks in his leg and was finally flown to a Nashville area hospital for surgery.

His crew was from the Knoxville, TN area.

“These folks have a very dangerous job but many times we forget that. Again, we will never be able to thank them enough for what they are doing for us in Western Kentucky,” the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “On another note, the response to help him shows the true spirit of the first responders and those that are here to help.”

Mayfield Fire and EMS operating in trucks and an ambulance with EMTs and Paramedics from Pleasure Ridge Park Fire and Rescue from the Louisville area all responded to the scene. GCSO says a deputy in the area was able to be on scene to help quickly.

The utility worker is from the Knoxville area and his family has been contacted about the injuries.

