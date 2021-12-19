WKU Football wins 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football quarterback Bailey Zappe completed 33-of-47 passes for 422 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Hilltoppers to a 59-38 victory over App State in the 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday.

With 5,967 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns in 14 contests this season, Zappe set new all-time single-season FBS records. The previous record holders were Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons, who had 5,833 passing yards in 13 games in 2003 and LSU’s Joe Burrow, who had 60 passing touchdowns in 15 games in 2019.

“It means a lot to me to be able to you know, achieve this with him. You know the rest of my teammates you know, it makes it even more special to come out with a W as well,” Zappe said after the win.

He also came just 33 yards short of 6000, just as head coach Tyson Helton decided to take him out early.

“I’m the bad guy,” Helton said laughingly after the game. “He wanted to stay in, but you know at that point in the game and how many touchdowns were up by and just being so late, I figured he’s got an NFL career to think about.”

The Tops win in the bowl comes just eight days after the tragic tornadoes ran through Bowling Green. WKU says it dedicated this win to the city.

“We know that everybody back home, you know, wants to see some just happiness you know, just surrounding the volunteer community,” WKU senior defensive back Antwon Kincade said.

“For us to get a big win like this, people go crazy and that speaks a lot of volumes. We’re very proud of our community and that’s a season that Topper fans won’t forget.”

