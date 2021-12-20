Advertisement

‘9-1-1 Foster Pets’ calling for foster heroes

‘9-1-1 Foster Pets’ is an organization seeking to find temporary housing for beloved pets whose...
‘9-1-1 Foster Pets’ is an organization seeking to find temporary housing for beloved pets whose families have been displaced to a non-pet-friendly location after recent storms.(WBKO)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ‘9-1-1 Foster Pets’ is an organization seeking to find temporary housing for beloved pets whose families have been displaced to a non-pet-friendly location after recent storms.

Their organization is run by volunteers dedicated to protecting the connection between a pet owner in crisis and a foster pet parent. They do this through a user-friendly website. Oftentimes, when a pet family is displaced to a non-pet-friendly home, it’s the pet who pays the ultimate price. Many times pets are surrendered to shelters or euthanized. By signing up to be a foster pet parent, users are helping pet families from being separated by encouraging consistent communication between the pet owner and the foster pet parent.

WBKO News spoke with the founder of this organization for more details. “We’re looking for volunteers who can help provide temporary housing for the pets displaced by the recent tornado. In the aftermath of natural disaster, as people start to piece their lives back together, they find their temporary relocation options don’t include their beloved pets,” Betsy Banks Saul said.

While fostering a pet is a great act of kindness, Betsy also added that it could serve as an experience for families who want to test the waters but don’t want the long-term commitment.

‘9-1-1 Foster Pets’ welcomes all pet types whether you’re seeking help or wanting to help someone out.

To learn more about their mission and how you can sign up to be a foster hero click here.

