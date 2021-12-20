Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old

Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.
Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.(NCMEC)
By Eric Franklin and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a Dallas-area teenager who is believed to have been abducted.

Hayley Giandoni, 14, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

KWTX reported she last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Hayley last was seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas.

The alert shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety contains no information about her abductor.

Anyone with any information should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown Family
Funeral arrangements announced for Brown family killed in tornado
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal collision in Butler County
Fatal fire (AP)
Two dead after fatal fire on Norris Road
Ryan Slaughter
UPDATE: Woman dies of injuries from Scottsville shooting
A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky.,...
UPDATED LIST: Roads closed in Bowling Green

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols
CRI and Somebody cares partner to give children presents
‘Crisis Response International’ and ‘Somebody Cares’ partner to make Christmas special for families affected by last week’s tornado
Simpson County Schools bomb threat
Authorities investigate bomb threat at Simpson County Schools
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough