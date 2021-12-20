BGstrong benefit concert set for January, tickets on sale next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On January 7, SKyPAC will host a ‘BG Strong’ benefit concert in order to help provide relief to tornado survivors, thanks to help from a local student.

Greenwood High School student Cayden Bailey posted on Facebook that he wanted to do something to help with relief for those impacted in our community. That young man and his idea have led to a full-blown relief benefit concert.

Featured performers include Bexar, Mills and Twang and Round with local performers, Kiss Kiss Bang and Mojo Thunder.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the non-profit, Good Deeds KY. Good Deeds KY started as The Good Deeds Club by Emorie Osborne eight years ago when she was in Kindergarten. Their tagline is “We do GOOD DEEDS for others, expecting nothing in return.”

Tickets will go on sale on December 28 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

