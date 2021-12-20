Cold start to the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll be mostly clear and cold tonight. If you have to head out, you’ll need to bundle up as we track lows in the mid 20s.

High pressure will dominate the area for the next several days. Thanks to this, we can expect to stay dry into the work week. Daytime highs will struggle to make it past the mid to upper 40s through Monday. Overnight temperatures into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be well below freezing, so bring the outdoor pets and plants in! Afternoon temperatures will slowly creep their way into the low 50s by the mid week. A weak frontal boundary will trigger some stray showers into Christmas Eve along with breezy winds out of the south at 17 mph. This will not be a complete washout. Unfortunately, we will not see a white Christmas this year. Instead, expect mostly sunny skies and mild conditions. Highs will top out in the low 60s through Christmas Day.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 47. Low 28. Winds S at 3 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 51. Low 28. Winds SW at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48. Low 28. Winds N at 5 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 45

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 72 (1895)

Record Low: -2 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+4.65″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2738 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

