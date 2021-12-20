Commonwealth Coders program offers training in junior web development

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The new year is an inspiring time to make a big change, and this January a training course will begin for those interested in a new career as a Junior Web Developer.

The South Central, Cumberlands, Bluegrass and Northern Kentucky Workforce Boards debuted Commonwealth Coders across the state in August 2021.

Its success, along with the growing demand for web developers, led to the course’s expansion. The program has also gained interest due to Junior Web Developers being able to work remotely.

The 16-week virtual training course begins January 18, 2022.

Learn more about Commonwealth Coders here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.