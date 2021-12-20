Cool start, warm finish to the holiday week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend was cold, occasionally wet and ended on a quiet note. The quiet weather continues going into the holiday week with quite a range of temperatures expected.

Have the jacket on all day today as highs will be seasonable. Fortunately sunshine will filter through the clouds this afternoon. (WBKO)

High pressure is in control to start the work week with cold conditions to kick things off for Monday. Areas of patchy frost will be possible given mostly clear skies are with us, so give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape off the frost. During the day, high-thin clouds will begin to increase in the region, especially in southern portions of the WBKO viewing area. High temperatures will be seasonable going in the mid-to-upper 40s along with light southeasterly winds. Clouds will stick around for much of Monday night into Tuesday morning, making overnight lows only dip in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday thanks to southerly winds and decreasing clouds in the morning - which will provide for midday and afternoon sun filtered through the cloud coverage. Temperatures will be near-seasonable, which is good considering Tuesday is the winter solstice - the official start to the winter season! Tuesday night into Wednesday will be cold as lows dip in the mid-to-upper 20s under mostly clear skies. A dry cold front moves in early Wednesday, which will provide cold conditions for the middle of the work week with highs only in the low-to-mid 40s along with northerly winds. Increased southerly winds and sunshine will allow Thursday to get warmer quickly in the low-to-mid 50s. By Christmas Eve, Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds along with a stray shower chance possible. We don’t anticipate any washout conditions or any thunderstorm activity at this time - just a few sprinkles to light showers possible at best. In addition, things will be breezy on Christmas Eve with gusty winds out of the south, which means the holiday decorations outside will need to be tightened before any family or friends arrive! Oh yeah... high temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the low-to-mid 60s, so don’t expect a White Christmas anywhere in the WBKO viewing area!! Christmas day will be warm with lighter winds along with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 60s. By Sunday, highs slip back in the upper 50s along with sun and clouds. The long term forecast through the end of 2021 looks to be warmer than normal along with light chances for showers, but nothing too active for the time being.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Clouds increasing. Seasonable. High 49. Low 31. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds decreasing. Warmer. High 53. Low 28. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 45. Low 25. Winds N at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 67 (1949)

Record Low Today: -10 (1901)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 4:32 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Mold Count: Low (2911 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 45

Yesterday’s Low: 31

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+4.65″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

