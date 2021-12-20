Advertisement

Details on Disaster Relief Fulfillment Center in Bowling Green

Disaster Relief Fulfillment Center info
Disaster Relief Fulfillment Center info(City of Bowling Green)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning today, individuals impacted by the tornado can pick up donations at the Details on Disaster Relief Fulfillment Center.

The site will be open all week, located at 2625 Scottsville Road (old Sears building at Greenwood Mall) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations may still be dropped off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who has a large-scale donation to drop off should contact (270) 393-4116 beforehand in order to schedule the drop-off.

Additionally, FEMA will also be on-site nearby for individuals who need assistance applying for help.

