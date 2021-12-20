Details on Disaster Relief Fulfillment Center in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning today, individuals impacted by the tornado can pick up donations at the Details on Disaster Relief Fulfillment Center.

The site will be open all week, located at 2625 Scottsville Road (old Sears building at Greenwood Mall) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations may still be dropped off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who has a large-scale donation to drop off should contact (270) 393-4116 beforehand in order to schedule the drop-off.

Additionally, FEMA will also be on-site nearby for individuals who need assistance applying for help.

Assistance is now available at the Old Sears Building in Greenwood Mall from 8-4 PM. If you are in need of FEMA registration assistance, supplies, or mental health counseling please come by! pic.twitter.com/S0KUcxMCCP — Warren County KY Gov (@WarrenCountyGov) December 20, 2021

