Glasgow man charged with drug trafficking following residence search

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested Wednesday after police discovered various drugs and a large amount of money during a search of a residence.

Anthony Gooden, 31, was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to police reports, Glasgow Police Officers responded to assist in a probation and parole case on East Main Street.

Officers say they received consent to a search of a residence and located marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy pills and a “large amount” of money.

