Homes in Magnolia Historic District destroyed from tornado, deemed unsafe to live in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the hardest-hit areas in Bowling Green is the Magnolia Historic District, where many of the homes have been deemed ‘unsafe’ by the city.

Not only will you see trees and power lines down in this area, but roofs are off of homes, doors are no longer accessible, and piles of debris are everywhere.

Many homes on Magnolia Street now have red papers on their doors, which tells owners that their house is no longer safe to live in.

“When my ears popped, and I felt the pressure drop, I knew we were in the deep end,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, a homeowner on 10th Avenue.

Sweeney’s house lies in between Magnolia and Nutwood which was the direct path of the tornado.

“When it sounded like the house was coming down, I crawled into my bedroom and tried to get under the bed which has about a four-inch clearance,” explained Sweeney. “I was like a five-year-old boy, scared to death trying to crawl under the bed. I thought I had my ticket punched...I opened my front door Saturday morning. It could have knocked me down with a feather. It’s just total devastation.”

Sweeney, like many of his neighbors, is currently displaced in a motel. His neighbors that still have four walls to come home to, share similar thoughts.

“There’s very few of us right in here that still have a home,” said Terri Sheldon, homeowner at ‘The Porch’ at 1031 Nutwood Street. “But everyone else lost rooftops. And just a lot. Devastation is at an all-time high in this area. And we just feel blessed. And so of course, when you feel that blessed, the immediate response reaction is to do what you can do for those around you.”

Terri and her husband received a pallet of water the day after the storm, and ever since, have been trying to give back to the Bowling Green Area, especially her neighborhood. Her volunteer crew has delivered water and food to other volunteers, families who have been displaced, and utility workers.

“If anything we learned guys, we’ve got to continue our empathy and just be ready for the long haul,” said Sheldon.

On Monday and Tuesday, they will be visiting the Russellville Road area to deliver food, with most of the Magnolia Area displaced in other areas around the city. After that, Terri says she will find another way to serve.

Jeffrey Sweeney hopes to have his home back to normal by the spring or summer, but in the meantime says he is going to fix his sanity first and then go out and volunteer.

“We will be back stronger than ever,” remarked Sweeney. “I know the will of this community and we’re going to build back. It’s going to take a long time, but we’ll be back sooner than later. I hope.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.