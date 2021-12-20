Advertisement

KSP troopers drop off supplies to western Kentucky tornado survivors

Troopers, Jade Enterprises donate supplies to tornado survivors.(KSP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, Kentucky State Police troopers made the trip to Madisonville, Dawson Springs and Mayfield to deliver supplies to the tornado survivors.

Troopers from Post 11 London, Post 13 Hazard, Post 10 Harlan, DESI East and Jade Enterprises of Berea joined forces to gather supplies throughout the communities in their respective Post districts. These items included water, cleaning supplies, clothing, heaters, kerosene, monetary donations, toys and various other items.

Ten total Troopers and 10 Jade employees made the trip to communities throughout Western, KY who were devastated by the Tornadoes in the early morning hours of December 12.

KSP would like to thank Jade Enterprises for transporting all the donated items for us.

“It is going to take a lot of time and many people to rebuild these communities. However, what we saw on Thursday was people working together to clean their communities and start back over. Kentucky people are strong and I believe our brothers and sisters from the West will bounce back from this disaster. Kentucky State Police asks the public to please keep the families of the Western, KY affected by this storm in your thoughts and prayers.” -Kentucky State Police

