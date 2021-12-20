More people signing up for COVID tests, vaccines in Lexington amid omicron variant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Christmas around the corner, there are only a few days left to shop, decorate, and get vaccinated.

Wild Health sites are seeing thousands of people daily. But doctors said there has been some good news coming out of this.

Some of their sites are in Fayette County Schools.

“They go here. So it’s really convenient. Especially since school is out, they aren’t missing any school days. Also, it’s giving them a chance that if they do get sick, they’re already out of school. So that helps,” mother Takeysha Fields said.

With the news of the omicron variant spreading, and hopes to gather with family soon, Fields is making sure her two eldest take advantage of the Wild Health vaccine clinic at Bryan Station.

“We’re a house of six, so everyone is vaccinated including our 7-year-old. And we’ve been COVID free, knock on wood,” Fields said.

Nicole Merz with Wild Health said they’re seeing a 35-45 percent increase at clinics over the weekend. While she calls this a huge success, they’re also seeing a huge uptick in testing.

“We were about 1,300 last month, and we’re over 2,000 now in December, a day. In and around Central Kentucky,” Merz said.

Merz also said positivity rates were at 2% in October, and are up to 11% this month.

“In September we were close to 3,000 tests and our positivity rate was close to 6%. Even now, we’re doing less testing but our positivity rate is higher,” Merz said.

The good news is Merz said Pfizer studies show three doses are proving effective against the omicron variant.

“I know when we all think about our grandparents and think about our babies, we don’t want to go if we’re sick,” Merz said.

It’s another reminder before seeing your family members who may not be able to get the vaccine themselves.

You can click this link to find out how to sign up for a COVID test through Wild Health.

Wild Health has created a GoFundMe for western Kentucky tornado relief. They want to raise $50,000 and then match it with $50,000 of their own.

