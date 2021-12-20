Neighbors, strangers come together to continue helping each other out with cleanup after tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Two more streets hit hard by last week’s tornadoes have now opened, after almost a week and the stories we’re hearing now are of people coming from all over to help people.

Magnolia Street and Wedgewood Circle, two other areas filled with piles of debris, downed power lines, and various other objects, all line up on the sidewalks waiting to be taken away so rebuilding can begin. the Debris and more, all part of what turned out to be a catastrophic tornado that ripped through the city.

While the damage is still noticeable, strangers from out of town and neighbors are coming together to help each other in a time of need.

“I’m a general contractor out of Clarksville, Tennessee, just up here, cleaning stuff up,’’ said Randy Bing.

Randy and others were out early Sunday afternoon clearing one elderly woman’s backyard, where a large had been uprooted. “She has no means or methods of getting this stuff taken care of. We’ve got the equipment and the manpower,” Bing said, “So we’re just like helping people out, it makes us feel good.”

Bing also helped another homeowner where a white car had been stuck in the side of the house, clear the car after cleaning the elderly woman’s yard early Sunday afternoon. For him, being able to do these things, is about more than just the ability to help.

“It means a lot to me. I know my family back home from Oklahoma and they’ve had help and tornadoes and stuff themselves. And it means a lot to them,” Bing said.

