Roads temporarily closed for storm maintenance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple roads in Bowling Green will temporarily close Monday, Dec. 20, for major utility repair due to recent storm damage.

The roads closed around 7 a.m. and will re-open around 5 p.m.

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road will be closed from U.S. 231 Campbell Lane to the roundabout.

U.S. 231X University Drive will be closed from U.S. 68 Russellville to the roundabout. Loving Way will be closed at the roundabout.

The U.S. 31-W Bypass will remain closed from the roundabout to U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue until later in the week.

Motorists should seek alternate route and expect extra travel time.

Resident and business access will have to be done on side streets on an individual basis as those will be barricade as well.

