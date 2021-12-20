Advertisement

UofL donates busload of toys for Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky

By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There was an outpouring of support from the college basketball community over the weekend.

WKU hosted the University of Louisville at home on Saturday and the Cardinals brought a busload of toys to donate to Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky says Penske Trucking donated the box truck to take them to the North Pole.

WKU Athletics coordinated the effort and police and volunteers helped load and unload the toys.

Toys for tots called the effort ‘absolutely amazing.’

The unbelievable generosity continues as the Louisville Cardinals Basketball team delivered a bus load of toys tonight...

Posted by Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky on Friday, December 17, 2021

