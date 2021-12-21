65 school buses filled with donations travel to Western Kentucky from across the state

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “What we found out it that Kentucky is just made of good people,” said Traysea Moresea , with Greenup County Schools.

School bus after school bus from across Kentucky lined the interstate Monday filled with donations for the tornado survivors in Western Kentucky.

“This actually shows what Kentucky is all about. There are school districts from all over the state that have participated just today and our group effort that started from a text between superintendent from Greenup County and I last Saturday. We have worked with the local school systems and local county government to make sure that all that we was bringing can be stored correctly and saved for a later date,” said Sam Howard, Founder and CEO of Trace Creek Construction.

Over 30 school districts with more than 170 schools across the state spent the last week loading up 65 buses before traveling to Butler County.

“It could be one of us, it could be our town. So, as far as school districts, we all stick together. We compete on the field, on the court, but not when it comes to just being good humans. We’re all in it together,” Moresea said.

The schools not only made donations, but gave hope for the Kentuckians who lost so much in just seconds.

“It was just almost like it was an answered prayer for all of us. I don’t mean to get emotional, but, you know, you look around today and you look at our community and how it’s came together and it just speaks volumes and I’m just so proud to be part of it, just a little part. They’ve done all the work and we’ve just been here and trying to help all we can,” said Tim Flener, Butler County Judge Executive.

Even a little help, from hundreds across the state, goes a long way.

“We’ve just got a great state, we’ve got a great community and it’s a team effort across the state, you know. I think of United We Stand and Divided We Fall, that’s the motto of Kentucky and we have seen here these, well, last week and a half or so of how people really, truly come together in time of need. We just want to help and we’re glad that we can play our little part in helping those that lost so much,” said Robert Tuck, Butler County Superintendent.

