Airbnb cracking down on New Year’s Eve parties

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WSMV) - Airbnb has announced they will be cracking down and monitoring any parties that may take place in a rental location.

Restrictions have been put in place to prevent any parties as part of the company’s anti-party initiative.

For those wishing to rent a one-night location, you must have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.

For those wishing to book a two-night location, there will be restrictions in place in addition to the positive history on Airbnb. As New Year’s Eve approaches, technology will be used to monitor for last-minute two-night stay bookings by local guests or those with negative review history.

For the holiday, Airbnb says they will also expand these restrictions into three-night renters as well.

The technology will all focus on local reservations and help monitor for possible parties that are disruptive activity.

If you have a positive review history, there will be no issues with booking a site for any amount of nights for the holiday.

