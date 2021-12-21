Advertisement

Airbnb cracking down on New Year’s Eve parties

Airbnb (PRNewsfoto/Airbnb, Inc.)
Airbnb (PRNewsfoto/Airbnb, Inc.)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WSMV) - Airbnb has announced they will be cracking down and monitoring any parties that may take place in a rental location.

Restrictions have been put in place to prevent any parties as part of the company’s anti-party initiative.

For those wishing to rent a one-night location, you must have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.

For those wishing to book a two-night location, there will be restrictions in place in addition to the positive history on Airbnb. As New Year’s Eve approaches, technology will be used to monitor for last-minute two-night stay bookings by local guests or those with negative review history.

For the holiday, Airbnb says they will also expand these restrictions into three-night renters as well.

The technology will all focus on local reservations and help monitor for possible parties that are disruptive activity.

If you have a positive review history, there will be no issues with booking a site for any amount of nights for the holiday.

Copyright 2020 WSMV  All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Dept. of Justice, Western Kentucky Division
Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Terrorism Charges
Not only will you see trees and power lines down in this area, but roofs off of homes, doors no...
Homes in Magnolia Historic District destroyed from tornado, deemed unsafe to live in
Anthony Gooden
Glasgow man charged with drug trafficking following residence search
WKU set to play Kentucky
Hilltoppers to Play at Kentucky on Wednesday in Newly Scheduled Game
Kentucky buses carrying donations
65 school buses filled with donations travel to Western Kentucky from across the state

Latest News

Seasonal conditions will be in south-central Kentucky this afternoon!
Clouds decrease, temps increase for Tuesday!
Preliminary damage assessments show that the storms displaced over 4,000 people.
Thousands displaced due to storms, according to damage assessments
Attorney General Daniel Cameron put the task force together after the death of Breonna Taylor....
Ky. Search Warrant Task Force issues final report, 8 recommendations
Owners of the Bowling Green McDonald's restaurants helped raise money for tornado victims.
Bowling Green McDonald’s owners help raise funds for tornado victims