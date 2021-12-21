BGPD provides list of road closures due to tornado damage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before you head into town, take a quick look at the list of road closures the Bowling Green Police Department has provided of roads that are closed due to debris, downed powerlines, etc.

The closures are a direct result of the severe storm that swept through Bowling Green in the early morning of December 11, 2021, that left several deaths in its wake and many homeless.

Bowling Green road closure list (BGPD Facebook)

