Advertisement

BGPD provides list of road closures due to tornado damage

Road Closed
Road Closed(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before you head into town, take a quick look at the list of road closures the Bowling Green Police Department has provided of roads that are closed due to debris, downed powerlines, etc.

The closures are a direct result of the severe storm that swept through Bowling Green in the early morning of December 11, 2021, that left several deaths in its wake and many homeless.

Bowling Green road closure list
Bowling Green road closure list(BGPD Facebook)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Dept. of Justice, Western Kentucky Division
Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Terrorism Charges
Not only will you see trees and power lines down in this area, but roofs off of homes, doors no...
Homes in Magnolia Historic District destroyed from tornado, deemed unsafe to live in
WKU set to play Kentucky
Hilltoppers to Play at Kentucky on Wednesday in Newly Scheduled Game
Kentucky buses carrying donations
65 school buses filled with donations travel to Western Kentucky from across the state
Anthony Gooden
Glasgow man charged with drug trafficking following residence search

Latest News

1
Good News Sponsored by Bath Planet
1
Bowling Green Festival of Hope Joy and Love
1
Pauline Tabor's published her memoir
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Family of teen killed in Oldham County crash fights to change Kentucky DUI law