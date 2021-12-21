Advertisement

Bowling Green McDonald’s owners help raise funds for tornado victims

Owners of the Bowling Green McDonald's restaurants helped raise money for tornado victims.
Owners of the Bowling Green McDonald's restaurants helped raise money for tornado victims.(Submitted Photo)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Burrell family, a multigenerational company that owns local McDonald’s restaurants in Bowling Green and surrounding areas, helped raise money for those affected by the Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 tornadoes.

The Burrells teamed up with Western Kentucky University to donate $250 for every free throw the Hilltoppers made, donating a total of $6,250 to Stuff the Bus to support tornado relief in the area.

Additionally, the owner-operators are providing 200 meals daily for volunteers and temporary housing assistance for employees affected by the disaster.

