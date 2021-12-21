Clouds decrease, temps increase for Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was a chilly, but seasonable day with increasing clouds. Those clouds move out today, but the cold isn’t gone yet with the arrival of a dry cold front tonight! Until then, expect another seasonal day in Kentucky!

Seasonal conditions will be in south-central Kentucky this afternoon! (WBKO)

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday thanks to southerly winds and decreasing clouds in the morning - which will provide for midday and afternoon sun filtered through the cloud coverage. Temperatures will be near-seasonable, which is good considering Tuesday is the winter solstice - the official start to the winter season! Tuesday night into Wednesday will be cold as lows dip in the mid-to-upper 20s under mostly clear skies. A dry cold front moves in early Wednesday, which will provide cold conditions for the middle of the work week with highs only in the low-to-mid 40s along with northerly winds. Increased southerly winds and sunshine will allow Thursday to get warmer quickly in the low-to-mid 50s. By Christmas Eve, Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds along with a stray shower chance possible. We don’t anticipate any washout conditions or any thunderstorm activity at this time - just a few sprinkles to light showers possible at best. In addition, things will be breezy on Christmas Eve with gusty winds out of the south, which means the holiday decorations outside will need to be tightened before any family or friends arrive! Oh yeah... high temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the low-to-mid 60s, so don’t expect a White Christmas anywhere in the WBKO viewing area!! Christmas day will be warm with lighter winds along with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 60s. By Sunday, highs slip back in the upper 50s along with sun and clouds. The long term forecast through the end of 2021 looks to be warmer than normal along with light chances for showers, but nothing too active for the time being.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Clouds decreasing. High 51. Low 28. Winds S at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 43. Low 25. Winds N at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 55. Low 43. Winds S at 8 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 74 (2013)

Record Low Today: -8 (1901)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

Mold Count: Low (2322 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 48

Yesterday’s Low: 24

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+4.51″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

