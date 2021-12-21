Advertisement

A Colder Wednesday!

Warming back up in time for Christmas!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It took some doing, but sunshine returned to most all of South-Central KY Tuesday afternoon. We had just enough sun to boost Bowling Green’s high temp to 50°. A cold front sweeping through the region tonight takes temperatures back down almost 10° for Wednesday, though!

Tuesday night into Wednesday will be cold as lows dip in the mid-to-upper 20s under mostly clear skies. A dry cold front moves in early Wednesday, which will provide cold conditions for the middle of the work week with highs only in the low-to-mid 40s along with northerly winds. Increased southerly winds and sunshine will allow Thursday to get warmer quickly in the low-to-mid 50s. By Christmas Eve, Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds along with a stray shower chance possible. We don’t anticipate any washout conditions or any thunderstorm activity at this time - just a few sprinkles to light showers possible at best. In addition, things will be breezy on Christmas Eve with gusty winds out of the south, which means the holiday decorations outside will need to be tightened before any family or friends arrive! Oh yeah... high temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the low-to-mid 60s, so don’t expect a White Christmas anywhere in the WBKO viewing area!! Christmas day will be warm with lighter winds along with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 60s. By Sunday, highs slip back in the upper 50s along with sun and clouds. The long term forecast through the end of 2021 looks to be warmer than normal along with light chances for showers, but nothing too active for the time being.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder. High 41. Low 25. Winds N at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much warmer. High 55. Low 43. Winds SW at 8 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE (FRIDAY): Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. High 65. Low 51. Winds S at 17 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 50

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 74 (2013)

Record Low: -8 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-0.38″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+4.38″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2322 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

