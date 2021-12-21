Franklin-Simpson defeats Warren East in “The Best in Hoops” Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “The Best in Hoops” Tournament kicked off on Monday over at South Warren High - with the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats getting a win over the Warren East Raiders.

The Wildcats defeated Warren East, 71-63, to move to 4-1.

South Warren also got a win on their home court, defeating Logan County, 74-54.

The tournament will resume on Tuesday morning.

