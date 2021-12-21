Advertisement

Fresh Express recalls bagged salads due to listeria

The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as...
The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as Canada.(Fresh Express via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may want to take a close look inside your refrigerator before making meals this holiday season.

Fresh Express announced a recall for numerous kinds of its branded and private label salad products made at the company’s Illinois facility.

Officials say the items in question may be tainted with listeria.

The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as Canada.

They include items with any sell-by date and a product code of Z324 through Z350. The company provided a full list of recalled items in a news release.

Fresh Express has stopped all work at that facility in Streamwood as a sanitation review is underway.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled products to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Dept. of Justice, Western Kentucky Division
Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Terrorism Charges
Not only will you see trees and power lines down in this area, but roofs off of homes, doors no...
Homes in Magnolia Historic District destroyed from tornado, deemed unsafe to live in
Kentucky buses carrying donations
65 school buses filled with donations travel to Western Kentucky from across the state
WKU set to play Kentucky
Hilltoppers to Play at Kentucky on Wednesday in Newly Scheduled Game
Anthony Gooden
Glasgow man charged with drug trafficking following residence search

Latest News

FILE - People including some wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the...
Omicron casts a new shadow over economy’s pandemic recovery
‘He’s really just the best kid:’ Lexington boy blinded in shooting set to be honored at Citrus...
Ky. boy blinded in shooting set to be honored at bowl game
In this March 30, 2012 photo, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent waits with...
US Homeland Security agents to test use of body cameras
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron