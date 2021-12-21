Glasgow Police Department investigate another vandalism theft

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is investigating another case of vandalism at Beaver Trail Park.

According to police, the vandalism occurred sometime between December 18 and December 19 at Beaver Trail Park. It appears someone knocked over the bathroom stall.

In October, the police department investigated another case of vandalism at the park that they believed was related to a social media trend. No one has been charged in that case at this time.

If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department please call 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5131.

