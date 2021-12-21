Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff for fallen LMPD officer from Edmonson County

The Louisville Metro Police officer who died after being hit on I-64 on Saturday morning has...
The Louisville Metro Police officer who died after being hit on I-64 on Saturday morning has been memorialized at his police division.(WAVE 3 News/LMPD)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, December 22, in honor of Louisville Metro Police Department officer Zachary Cottongim, 29, who died in the line of duty on Saturday.

Cottongim was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County. He will be laid to rest in Louisville on Wednesday.

RELATED: LMPD memorial for Officer Zach Cottongim unveiled at 1st Division headquarters

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

According to Cottongim’s obtituary, he graduated from Edmonson County High School and went on to receive his degree in Criminal Justice from Daymar College. He was a seven year veteran of the Louisville Metro Police Department and was assigned to the 1st Division.

REALTED: Visitation, funeral arrangements for fallen LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim announced

