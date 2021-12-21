Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Coleman tours tornado damage at Danville-Boyle County Airport

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman got a first-hand look on Tuesday afternoon at some of...
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman got a first-hand look on Tuesday afternoon at some of the tornado damage at the Danville-Boyle County Airport.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman got a first-hand look on Tuesday afternoon at some of the tornado damage at the Danville-Boyle County Airport.

Thirteen airplanes and several hangars were reduced to sheets of metal and scraps.

“No matter how big or small the damage, I mean you’ve seen a lot about Mayfield, a lot about Dawson, and rightfully so. But we’ve also got to make sure that every place that sustains significant damage has the resources that they need,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

While those at the Danville-Boyle County Airport said their losses can’t compare to those in other parts of western Kentucky, they do have millions of dollars of damages on their hands.

“What a powerful storm it was that blew through here. Even just for a blip in time here in Boyle County, and the destruction that it did in the blink of an eye,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

Crews at the airport have since cleared the majority of the damage from the EF-2 tornado, and insurance claims have been filed. But as Judge Executive Howard Hunt explained, there were actually five tornadoes that hit the county. The other four were confirmed EF-1s.

“Some of the damage from the EF-1 tornadoes were in non-populated areas of the county and didn’t do as much damage,” Hunt said.

Hunt said they started Boyle County Cares to collect toys and money for those impacted by the storm.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Dept. of Justice, Western Kentucky Division
Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Terrorism Charges
Not only will you see trees and power lines down in this area, but roofs off of homes, doors no...
Homes in Magnolia Historic District destroyed from tornado, deemed unsafe to live in
Kentucky buses carrying donations
65 school buses filled with donations travel to Western Kentucky from across the state
WKU set to play Kentucky
Hilltoppers to Play at Kentucky on Wednesday in Newly Scheduled Game
Anthony Gooden
Glasgow man charged with drug trafficking following residence search

Latest News

Our pets are part of the family, and many have been separated or missing after the tornadoes in...
California man using drones in tornado-hit areas to help Ky. families reunite with pets
Refugee Family Loses Home, Son Works at Warren County Sheriff's Office
Refugee Family Loses Home, Son Works at Warren County Sheriff's Office
Stryker Logistics and Forest Park Baptist are two locations near Bowling Green that have an...
Toy Drives receive overwhelming amount of support
Survivors of the storm were welcomed to stop by Moss Middle from 1-6 on Tuesday, December 21 to...
Santa’s Workshop comes to Moss Middle, Walmart collaborates with Library
Thousands Displaced due to Storms, According to Damage Assessments
Thousands Displaced due to Storms, According to Damage Assessments