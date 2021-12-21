Advertisement

Police urge tornado victims to be wary of possible scams

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Several complaints about fraudulent disaster relief workers have Kentucky State Police warning tornado victims to be wary of possible scams.

While there are many legitimate workers in western Kentucky, the state police post in Mayfield said in a statement that residents have reported individuals posing as Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives, American Red Cross workers, insurance adjusters and contractors.

Police say legitimate FEMA representatives have identification badges that include photos, never charge for providing assistance and are not authorized to collect personal financial information.

Tips to avoid contractor fraud include working with those who have a license, getting multiple estimates, drawing up a written contract and checking references.

