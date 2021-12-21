Mother, son charged with shots fired, endangering minors in Edmonson County

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 6:30 p.m. on December 17, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 900 block of Ellis Cole Road for an active domestic disturbance, involving an impaired man in the yard with a handgun, threatening to shoot people. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they made contact with a witness who identified the suspect as Kenneth Buchanan (50) of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The individual stated Buchanan had shot at people twice and then left in a black Nissan Rogue, driven by his mother, Barbara Buchanan (75), also of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The individuals on scene had reason to believe the Buchanan’s were heading toward Spinks Cemetery Road.

Law Enforcement spotted a vehicle around the 4500 block of Wingfield Church Road that matched the description given by the witness on scene at the domestic disturbance. An Edmonson County Sheriff’s deputy activated his blue lights to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Wingfield Church Road and Spinks Cemetery Road. The vehicle initially stopped, but then accelerated down Spinks Cemetery Road where a pursuit of the vehicle was initiated by law enforcement. The pursuit continued down Spinks Cemetery Road until it reached a residential driveway where the vehicle abruptly stopped beside a house. Three occupants were located inside the vehicle; the driver was identified as Barbara Buchanan, the front passenger was identified as Kenneth Buchanan, and in the back seat was a 14-year-old juvenile.

Kenneth Buchanan smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages and exhibited signs of intoxication; a suspected marijuana pipe was located on his person. He admitted firing a shotgun at the residence on Ellis Cole Road during the domestic disturbance; two shotgun waddings were located at the scene, consistent with witness and Buchanan’s statements. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement discovered three firearms, two loaded and one not.

Kenneth Buchanan was arrested on scene and charged with:

· Wanton Endangerment—1st Degree

· Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd offense)

· Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess (enhancement)

· 9 Separate Counts of Wanton Endangerment—1st Degree (victims range in age from 3 to 61 years old)

Barbara Buchanan was arrested on scene and charged with:

· Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (motor vehicle)

· Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

· Operating Vehicle with Expired Operator’s License

The juvenile passenger was released on scene to the custody of his father. Both Buchanan’s were lodged in the Hart County Jail. The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Brownsville City Police.

