Thousands displaced due to storms, according to damage assessments
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thousands of people have been displaced in Warren County because of the Dec. 11 tornadoes, preliminary data released to WBKO News shows.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon provided the numbers.
Preliminary damage assessments show that the storms displaced over 4,000 people.
Other data revealed:
- 110 businesses affected
- 140 residences received minor damage
- 516 residences received major damage
- 297 structures were destroyed
Buchanon said officials are still reviewing for final counts.
