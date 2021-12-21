Thousands displaced due to storms, according to damage assessments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thousands of people have been displaced in Warren County because of the Dec. 11 tornadoes, preliminary data released to WBKO News shows.

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon provided the numbers.

Preliminary damage assessments show that the storms displaced over 4,000 people.

Other data revealed:

110 businesses affected

140 residences received minor damage

516 residences received major damage

297 structures were destroyed

Buchanon said officials are still reviewing for final counts.

